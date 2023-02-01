Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming general elections on Tuesday promised to provide security across Nigeria.

Speaking at a campaign venue alongside his #Obidient team in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, on Tuesday, Mr Obi told the people that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, are seeking to govern Nigeria because they have the capacity to unlock the potentials in Nigerians.

“A society that is bedevilled by injustice cannot move forward, a country whose leaders use ethnic and religious sentiments to deceive and grab political power cannot develop because they get it at the expense of character, competence and known record of performance,” he said.

The Labour Party presidential candidate and his team, led by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, visited three key cities in the state including Yola, Numan and Mubi towns.

According to a statement issued by the party, Mr Obi had several types of engagements, town hall meetings and rallies with a cross section of the communities all declaring their unalloyed support for Obi and the LP.

The statement noted that without a secured environment, the party cannot actualise its policy of moving Nigeria from consumption to production and pulling the people out of poverty.

During his remarks, Mr Obi told the people that the insecurity that has affected the state and now spreading to all parts of the country is a consequence of long neglect of the basic needs of the people, which he and his running mate are coming to correct.

He explained that the vast arable land in the north remains the a potential that he and his team will turn around for a new Nigeria.

“Nigeria has no business being the poverty capital of the world with all the potentials of human and natural endowment freely given to us by God,” he noted.

The LP Presidential flag bearer told the youths that they will engage them and ensure quality education where their parents will not be under severe stress to educate them.

“For us, education is an investment and we will do everything to educate the populace because without education we cannot pull people out of poverty which is our goal if given the mandate,” he said.

