A Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State, late Saturday, dismissed an alleged certificate forgery case against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Emmanuel Bwacha.

The judge, Bala Usman, said the plaintiff​, David Kente, failed to provide evidence to back his allegation against the APC governorship candidate as required by both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Kente lost to Mr Bwacha during the party’s primary last year.

He said the inability of the plaintiff to call witnesses, especially those institutions where Mr Bwacha had passed through shows he didn’t have a case against the respondent.

“Having carefully listened to all parties involved in the matter, the plaintiff lacks proof of evidence to support his case and consequently the case is struck out”, Mr Usman ruled.

The counsel to Mr Bwacha, Dangana Tukura, described the judgement as a landmark

Also, counsel to the APC, Boniface Iorkumbur, hailed the position of the court describing it as a true demonstration of fair justice in the eye of the law.

Mr Iorkumbur commended the judge for his courage and patience in listening to all parties while delivering a sound judgement.

Meanwhile, John Yuwa, a counsel to Mr Kente, stated that he and his team of lawyers will study the judgement and advise their client on the next line of action to be taken.

The plaintiff had accused Mr Bwacha of presenting false information to the electoral body and the APC which enabled him to win the primary.

