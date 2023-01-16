The Bauchi State government has stepped in to resolve a brewing crisis between the Christian and Muslim communities in Yola Bayara, a suburb in the Bauchi metropolis, over the ownership of a graveyard.

The community leader of Yolan Bayara, Sani Yakubu, had accused the state government of taking away their 50 hectares of farmland and giving it out to the Christian community to be used as a graveyard without compensation.

Mr Yakubu said for fairness and justice to the Muslim community residing in the area, the state government should compensate the Muslim community of the area appropriately for the land.

However, Muktar Gidado, the spokesperson to the Governor of the state, Bala Mohammed, told journalists on Monday that the government has decided to look into the complaint of the Muslim community and resolve the matter amicably.

During the press conference, which was attended by the State’s Commissioner for Land and Survey, Adamu Gabarin, the government said the land was allocated to the Christian community by a previous administration.

Mr Gidado added that since the issue is still bringing problems among members of the community, the present government will investigate the matter with a view to resolving it for good.

Mr Gidado said the government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the state’s Deputy Governor, Baba Tella, which is already in contact with both parties with the aim of settling the disagreement.

He said every indigene of Bauchi has the right to obtain land from the Ministry of Land and Survey pointing out that though land belongs to the government anybody whose land is taken away from him should be compensated.

He said the government is looking into the complaints of both parties and will reach a decision that will please all sides.

Mr Gidado said very soon the state government will announce to the public its finding and position on the issue.

He urged both parties to remain calm and peaceful.

