The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi State has confirmed the promotions of 26 academic staff to the ranks of professors and associate professors.
This is contained in a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations of the university, Kabiru Aminu, in Bauchi on Friday.
According to him, letters of promotion which were signed by the Acting Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the university, Aisha Idris, had been issued to the affected staff on Wednesday.
He explained that the promotions were approved following the receipt of ‘positive external assessments’ on each of the affected staff.
READ ALSO: ATBU Bauchi promotes 26 academics to professors
“Out of the 26 promoted staff, 14 are Professors while 12 are Readers (Associate Professors).
“While congratulating the newly promoted staff, Council and Management of the University expect them to continue to contribute positively to the development of the University.
“They are also expected to continue to give purposeful leadership to their junior colleagues,” said the university spokesperson.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999