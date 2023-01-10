President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday urged the electorate to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 25 February election.

Mr Buhari who spoke at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign in Damaturu, also urged the electorate to vote for re-election of Governor Mala Buni and other candidates of the party in the state.

He said: “I am here in Yobe to assure you that the party leadership had unanimously endorsed Bola Tinubu to be the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming general election because of his qualities.”

The president commended people of the state for their resilience and urged Nigerians to be trust worthy in all their dealings.

Mr Buhari also enjoined Nigerians to venture into agriculture to enhance food security and self reliance.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the North-east region had suffered devastating effects of Boko Haram insurgency before Mr Buhari assumed office.

He described Mr Buhari’s victory in 2015 as salvation moment for the country, and solicited votes for the party’s candidates at all all levels.

“President Buhari will continue to be a reference point for good leadership.

“We will not allow you to rest after your tenure ended. We will continue to consult you wherever you might be for fatherly guidance,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Buni said that poverty and illiteracy had been identified as the root causes of the insurgency, and lauded Buhari for his good programmes and interventions aimed at addressing the menace.

He said the people of the state would vote for Mr Tinubu and other candidates of the party in 2023 general election.

The governor also commended his predecessors, Bukar Abba-Ibrahim and Ibrahim Geidam for their contributions towards the development of the state.

(NAN)

