A Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate of Borno Central in the 2023 National Assembly election, Mohammed Kumalia.

The court ruled that Mr Kumalia, a two-term House of Representatives member, should be removed as the party’s candidate for the district as he did not participate in the party’s primary to choose its candidate for the election.

Mr Kumalia was named the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Borno Central after Jubril Tatabe, who originally won the election was alleged to have voluntarily withdrawn from the race.

Mr Tatabe, however, went to court to challenge his replacement. He claimed that his signature was forged by those who presented his alleged letter of resignation from the race to INEC.

Despite Mr Tatabe’s objection to his replacement, INEC went ahead to publish Mr Kumalia’s name as the recognised candidate of the PDP for Borno Central.

Mr Tatabe who filed his challenge against the replacement of his name by INEC at the Federal High Court in Abuja prayed to the court to help him retrieve his mandate which he argued was snatched by some powerful member of his party.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State also filed a separate suit at the Federal High Court in Maiduguri to challenge the candidature of Mr Kumalia insisting that he was not part of the primaries that produced the original opponent of their candidate, Kaka-Shehu Lawan, a former Attorney-General of Borno State.

The Borno APC and its senatorial candidate specifically approached the court seeking some declaratory relief by evacuating the action of the Borno PDP and INEC ordering the electoral body to cease recognizing Mr Kumalia as the opposition party’s candidate, and also bar him from parading himself as such.

After weeks of hearing the lawsuit, the presiding judge at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Jude Dagat, ruled that both INEC and the PDP had grossly violated the Electoral Act by presenting and recognising a person that didn’t participate in the primaries as a candidate for an election.

The judge in his ruling said what INEC did was “very wrong” because they don’t have the right to accept a candidate that did not participate in a primary election as a candidate of the party.

Mr Dagat said the court is even more appalled that the replaced candidate had, in his defence, alleged that his signature was forged to affect his illegal replacement.

The judge ordered that the PDP “cannot sponsor or forward the name of the third defendant (Mr Kumalia) as its candidate for the aforesaid election, except that of the candidate that emerges from the valid primary election of the first defendant.”

The judge also ordered that INEC should set aside “the publication” that named Mr Kumalia as the candidate of the party “having not emanated from any valid primary election conducted by the first defendant.”

The judge thereby issued “an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mr Kumaila from parading himself as the senatorial candidate of the first defendant (PDP) for Borno central senatorial District in 2023 general elections.”

Meanwhile, an Abuja High Court has fixed tomorrow, 10 January, as a day for giving a judgment on the suit filed by Mr Tatabe.

When reached for comment, Mr Kumalia said he would wait for the judgement of the Abuja court on Tuesday before making any statement.

