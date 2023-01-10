The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Binani, on Monday, flagged off her campaign with a promise to pay all outstanding salaries and pensions if elected.

The campaign rally in Yola was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari called on residents of the state to vote for the APC’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and the party’s governorship candidate, Mrs Binani.

“If I am elected I will pay the outstanding gratuity for retired civil servants and I will facilitate job opportunities for our teeming youths in the state,

“Civil servants and pensioners will receive their monthly benefits as at when due,” Mrs Binani said at the event.

“My administration if elected, will ensure the food security and that of life and properties, in the state,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mrs Binani also solicited the support of the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, and the wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari.

“I am pleading for the people of Adamawa state to be a united force for the success of the party in the state. I’m using this opportunity to call on Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Abdulrazak Namdas, and Aisha Buhari to come together as one united family.

“Fighting each other will not work, we have witnessed the consequences in 2019. Where ever you people are come and join me to work together, may Allah be pleased with you, Mrs Binani said.

Both Mr Ribadu and Mrs Binani are influential in APC Adamawa politics and both ran to become the party’s gubernatorial candidate. After Mrs Binani was declared the winner of the contest, Mr Ribadu challenged the credibility of the primary that produced Mr Binani, which originally led to a court nullifying Mrs Binani and barring the party from replacing her.

The ruling was, however, dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which effectively made Mrs Binani the APC governorship candidate.

