The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday said 98 per cent of votes in Yobe State in the forthcoming presidential election would be delivered to the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Mr Lawan described Yobe State as the pride of the APC and vowed that no stone would be left unturned to ensure its victory at the polls at all levels.

The Senate President made the remarks in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, at the inauguration of the Yobe State APC 2023 Campaign Council, which was held at Yobe Government House.

The council, chaired by a former Governor of the State, Ibrahim Gaidam, has Mr Lawan as the alternate chairman and another former Governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, as grand patron.

Speaking at the occasion, the Senate President said, “Just as the chairman of the council said, we will be totally committed to ensuring that this party, the APC in Yobe State, delivers all the seats by the Grace of God.

“We will work tirelessly, we will ensure that we leave no stone unturned, we will do whatever it takes because APC in Yobe State is the pride of APC in Nigeria, and we cannot afford to let APC family in Nigeria down.

“Actually, we believe that we are supposed to dominate in the Presidential poll when it comes to performance. We should be able to have the highest percentage, as we did before, nothing less than 98 per cent vote for our Presidential Candidate.

“And we can do that by mercilessly committing ourselves to our party rather than regional thinking or sentiments.

“In Yobe State, you know we have a single family, and our governor, by the Grace of God, should have the highest number of votes for any Governor in Nigeria.

“This we will do by making sure that our zones, the three zones in the state, compete. So I want to assure you that we will do everything possible within the law to ensure that our governor comes back to the office with flying colours.

“Our National Assembly and State Assembly members should be waiting for inauguration Insha Allah.

“Above all, we should be a shining example to everyone in this zone, I mean the North East zone. We have a vice Presidential Candidate in the neighbouring State, our sister State, Borno. Let’s beat Borno State in the Presidential election.

“Borno and Yobe are the same people. They have given us every possible support before, and one good turn deserves another. It is for us to also do the same for them.

“Lastly, I want to thank those who decided to bring us on board as members of the campaign council for the confidence reposed in us. I want to specifically say that I’m committed to ensuring that we deliver our party in Yobe by the Grace of God.

“As for the unity of the party, there is no one here who has any doubt we have a united party…We are brothers here. We will continue to be one.”

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the campaign council, Mr Gaidam, said Yobe State, from its creation, had always aligned with the progressives.

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that the massive transformation the state recorded over the years has been on this (progressives)platform.

“In order to sustain all the gains so far made, we have a duty to ensure that APC wins all contestable seats so that we form government at the state and at the federal level. I assure you the council has maintained the tempo of winning, Insha Allah,” he said.

SOURCE: Office of Special Adviser(Media) to President of the Senate

