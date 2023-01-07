A former Governor of Yobe State who is the incumbent senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District, Ibrahim Gaidam, has been appointed to head the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for the 2023 general election.

In a statement signed by the APC Secretary in the state, Abubakar Bakabe, the party said Mr Gaidam will be working with Mohammed Hassan, aka Dembu, who has been appointed the Director General of the Campaign Council.

Until his defection to the APC from the PDP in February 2022, Mr Hassan was a sworn political foe of Mr Gaidam.

Both politicians served in the Mr Ali’s administration as Commissioner of Finance and Deputy Governor.

After Mr Gaidam became governor in 2009 following the death of Mamman Ali, he did not appoint Mr Hassan as a commissioner.

The Yobe State 17-member State Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections also has Senate President Ahmad Lawan as “alternate chairman.”

The statement added that the state governor, Mai Buni, would be the deputy chair of the campaign council with his deputy, Idi Gubana, as first deputy chairman , while Barma Shetima, the state’s commissioner for commerce, would serve as the secretary.

The council includes three other deputy directors general, namely Lawan Shetima, Bello Kawuwa and Mohammad Nguru. The trio would serve as deputy director-general of the three senatorial zones of the state.

Other members of the council include Mohammed Bomoi, Tijjani Tumsa, Ahmed Mirwa, Aji Bularafa, Sidi Karasuwa, Alkali Jajere, and Samaila Gadaka.

Mr Bakabe explained that “party leaders carefully selected the above names because of their commitment, dedication, and the confidence reposed in them.”

He expressed the optimism of the party for victory in the 2023 general election.

”The party is optimistic that members of the council will deliver and take the party to success in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

