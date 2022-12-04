The Labour Party (LP) in Borno State 1 December inaugurated the state’s presidential election campaign council.

The party said the 168 members of the Obi/Datti Campaign Council for Borno State were drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state.

Borno State is a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). It is also the home state of the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, a former governor of the state.

The Coordinator of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council in Borno State, Gavs Katiya, said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has the support of several people in the state. He said many members of the council volunteered to join the party’s campaign.

Mr Katiya said the party’s candidate enjoys the endorsement of 54 different groups, clubs, and associations in the state.

He said the party banks on the support of residents of the state “who were not happy with the current administration in Borno state and the country in general” to deliver the state for the party.

The state chairman of LP, Tijani Goni, said the party would be inaugurating the grassroots coordinators at a subsequent date in every local government area in the state.

Though LP has no elected officials in the state, the party said it has fielded candidates to contest for many elective positions in next year’s election.

“We are not scared of any party’s incumbency or the influence of any Vice presidential candidate because our structure is strongly built on the vast majority of the population who are those not pleased with the current situation,” said the Obi-Datti Campaign coordinator

