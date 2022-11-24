The Court of Appeal in Yola Adamawa State has set aside the High Court Judgements nullifying the primaries that produced Emmanuel Bwacha and Aishatu Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates of Taraba and Adamawa states respectively.

The court, on Thursday, ordered that their names be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as APC governorship candidates of both states, Channels Television reported.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in September how Simon Amobeda, a trial judge of a Federal High Court in Jalingo, sacked Mr Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate in Taraba after a petition by a governorship aspirant, David Kente.

The judge argued that all the primary results cannot have the same handwriting while the returning officer declared that no primary was held in the state at the police headquarters due to security threats.

However, Mr Bwacha a sitting senator for Taraba South District, later appealed the judgement.

Like Mr Bwacha in Taraba, a Federal High Court in Yola also nullified the APC primary that produced Mrs Binani as the party’s governorship candidate of Adamawa state.

The trial judge, Abdulaziz Anka, declared that the judgement was based on substantial evidence of non-compliance with the party guidelines and that of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mrs Binani’s main challenger, a pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, challenged the Adamawa APC primary in court alleging vote buying and illegal delegates list at the primary conducted on May 27, 2022.

But, the appellate court on Thursday set aside both judgements in favour of the appellants.

More details later…

