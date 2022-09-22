The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained an ex parte order for the forfeiture of some properties owned by the Auditor-General Yobe State Local Government Audit, Yahaya Idris.

The order was granted by Fadima Aminu, a judge of the Federal High Court Damaturu, in a motion ex parte brought by the Commission against Mr Idris.

The EFCC alleged that the properties were acquired through questionable means.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that earlier this month the EFCC sealed off more than five properties allegedly owned by Mr Idris.

On Thursday, 21 September, the commission approached the Federal High Court Damaturu through its counsel, Mukhtar Ahmed, with an ex parte motion for the forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The trial judge, Mr Aminu, granted the motion but gave a 14 days notice to allow any person with a counterclaim of ownership of the properties to show up at the court and prove why such a property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The EFCC lawyer, Mr Ahmed, explained, “The implication of this ruling is that those properties sealed would be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria after 14 days if anyone does not come out to claim ownership of the properties in question”.