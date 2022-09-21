Muhammed Bukar, who died on 10 September, was among the candidates whose names were published by the Independent National Electoral Commission published (INEC) in its final list of candidates for the 2023 National Assembly election, on Tuesday.

Mr Bukar, popularly called “Terror”, was the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Gujba, Gulani, Tarmuwa and Damaturu Federal Constituency in Yobe State before he died, following a protracted illness.

The former Labour leader and a General Manager of Yobe Water Corporation emerged as the contestant of the PDP after he decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the wife of a fomer governor, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who is the incumbent representative of the Constituency and the candidate of the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES’ checks revealed that the PDP has not officially informed INEC of the death of Mr Bukar.

Meanwhile, the names of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and his challenger, Bashir Machina, who are in court over who is the bona fide candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North senatorial district, were not published in the list released by INEC.

The electoral commission had stated that the outcome of the court case will determine who it names as the candidate of the party in for the constituency.

The Federal High Court in Damaturu, on 12 September, reserved judgment on the matter, to an undisclosed date.