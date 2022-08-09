The police in Borno have arrested a sexagenarian, Nsa Heneswa, for allegedly abducting three Almajiri children and engaging in human trafficking.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, told journalists in Maiduguri, the capital of the state, that the suspect was arrested at the Borno Express Motor Park on 4 August.

Mr Umar said the suspect arrived in Maiduguri and went straight to the Monday market where she saw the children begging on the road and abducted them.

“The suspect called one of the children and offered him N200. She then asked him to accompany her so that she can buy him some clothes. She then went back to the town in search of another victim,” he said.

He said the suspect got to the Yan’ Nono in the Bulumkutu area where she stole another child belonging to Amina Ayuba, a local fresh milk seller.

When she arrived at the motor park, she requested a vehicle going to Lagos but members of the union told her it had already left.

“She then begged for a place to stay before the next day. Again, she went out and picked the third child.

“However, luck had run out on her when she decided to take one of the kids to a local restaurant to get some food,” he said.

He said that a commercial driver operating on the Abuja line at the motor park became suspicious of the way the suspect was behaving and alerted the security and surveillance team at the motor park.

The CP said she was arrested and handed over to the police for Investigation.

He claimed the woman confessed she was planning to take the children to Lagos.

Mr Umar said the suspect alongside her accomplices may be in the business of buying and selling of children.

”Honestly, this is the first time I am doing this. I have never done this before. A woman in Lagos introduced me to this.

”I also have a nurse who was assisting me in the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital,” she said.