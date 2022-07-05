Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated a committee on the repatriation of Borno citizens leaving in Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday in Government House Maiduguri, Mr Zulum said the committee would also manage repentant insurgents, particularly how they are to come out of the bush, their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Mr Zulum said proper handling of the task assigned to the committee, which has the state’s Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, as chairman, would lead to the increased surrender of remnants of the insurgents and bring peace to Borno for the needed development.

He explained that already the Federal Government had constituted a similar committee on repatriation of victims of insurgency taking refuge in neighbouring countries.

The federal committee is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and would collaborate with that of Borno State.

The governor, however, noted that there was currently a challenge of lack of space to accommodate surrendering insurgents as all the three camps provided for them had been filled to capacity.

He said the government had discussed with the head of the military operation in Borno, the need to have bigger camps.

While reiterating the commitment of the state to fund the activities of the committee, Mr Zulum said it should also look for other sources of funding from public and private organisations.

He explained that a few months ago, the state secured 15 million Euros as support from Germany and the money was being managed by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The co-chairman, Kaka Shehu, who thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in the committee, assured the government and people of Borno of their commitment to delivering on their task.

Mr Shehu said the committee would work in close synergy with its federal counterpart for maximum results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Zulum also inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of residents of Mairari and Gudumbali, the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government area.

The area is the only remaining local government headquarters in Borno whose residents were yet to return since its recovery from insurgents.

(NAN)