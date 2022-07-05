The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has concluded plans to establish a waste recycling plant in Gombe State.

The Head of Environment and Natural Resources at the Commission, Adamu Lawan, told journalists on Monday during the flag-off of the one-week training in Gombe that the commission would install a recycling plant in the state.

Mr Lawan added that the training was relevant to the mandate of the commission since the purpose of NEDC is to improve the wellbeing of the people in the state and North-east region.

He said that the waste-to-wealth training was a means of creating employment while also helping to improve the environment from pollution and degradation.

Mr Lawan said the commission was seeking ways of converting the huge wastes in the state into something useful.

He said waste conversion can be a profitable venture in the region in view of the amount of waste being generated therein.

READ ALSO:

He said of the 150 youths to be trained, 100 are scavengers while 50 others will be trained to become trainers.

The trainees were given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as boots, helmets, reflexive jackets, gloves and others.

The NEDC official said the commission would install a recycling plant in the state with the intention of expanding it to cover all local government areas of the state with time.

Shehu Ibrahim, the NEDC focal person for Gombe, said the training was a partnership between NEDC and the Gombe State government aimed at providing job opportunities for youth to become self-reliant.

He implored the participants at the training to see it as a means of becoming economically viable and employers of labour.

Also speaking, the Director of Environment, Ministry of Environment and Forest Resources, Ishaku Kure, said the training will “greatly benefit the environment and man, hence I urge you all to participate actively and be attentive to gain the needful.”