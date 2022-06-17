The Gombe State Police Command has arrested five youth for allegedly possessing illegal weapons.

The commissioner of police in the state, Ishola Baba’ita, alleged in a statement Thursday that the youth were suspected to be assailants in the state’s recent Lunguda and Waja communal crisis.

“Suspects were arrested by the joint team of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria police led by Captain Akeem A. M on special duty at Nyuwar village of Balanga LGA of Gombe state.

“The suspects have confessed to having participated in the recent clash between Lunguda and Waja crisis, where three single barrel guns were recovered from them.

“The suspects are suspected to be hired fighters by one of the two tribes, Waja or Lunguda who recently engaged themselves in a communal clash.

“Suspects have confessed to the crime and the case is under investigation at the SCID Gombe,” he wrote.

The commissioner alleged that the following weapons were recovered from the suspects: one cutlass, three knives, one bow, one quiver containing 52 arrows and charms.

The age-long animosity between the Lunguda and Waja people turned bloody in June after four people were killed and several properties destroyed.

Violent clashes between the neighbouring ethnic groups have been traditionally ignited by land ownership at the start of the planting seasons, around June.