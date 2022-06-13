A group of aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party primaries in Yobe State has threatened to institute legal actions against the party if it fails to address their concerns.

The spokesperson of the group, Musa Yusuf, told PREMIUM TIMES the group has exhausted all internal mechanisms for resolving the crisis but “all appeals have fallen on deaf ears of the party chairman and his executive in the state”.

Mr Yusuf disclosed that elections were not conducted in two federal constituencies in the state and five state House of Assembly constituencies.

“We cannot sit and fold our arms and allow the mandate of the people slip away from their hands”.

“It would surprise you to note that all the areas where elections were not conducted are because the government imposed their candidates against the wishes of the popular candidates of the people,” Mr Yusuf said.

“Our resolve as a group is to seek legal redress as law-abiding citizens. We cannot resort to violence. Rather, we have maintained firm control over our supporters and not resorted to violence. We are heading to the court to vent our grievances. We believe that if the party cannot listen to us, the judiciary which is the hope of the common man will. We are fighting this course not because of our selfish interest but because of the trust that the people have in us”.

Mr Yusuf listed contested constituencies and aspirants involved as follows:

1. Potiskum Central State Assembly Constituency Yobe State.

Barr Mohammed Khalil Vs Hon Ahmed Adamu.

2. Fika/Ngalda State Assembly Constituency, Yobe State.

Hon Yakubu Suleiman Vs Hon Musa A Yusuf.

3. Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency Yobe State.

Hon Zakari Yau Galadima Vs Hon Sani Ahmed Kaitafi.

4. Nangere/Potiskum Federal Constituency Yobe State.

Hon Fatsuma Talba Vs Hon Mohammed Adamu.

5. Fika/Fune Federal Constituency Yobe State.

Aliyu Mohammed SK Vs Hon Barr Idriss Abubakar Yarima Ajeje.

6. Goya/Ngeji State Assembly Constituency Yobe State.

Hon Ishaku Sani Audu vs Hon Abdulmumini Hussaini.

7. Nangere State Assembly Constituency Yobe.

Hon Saminu Musa Lawan Vs Hon Abdulhamid Degubi.

The group called on Mai Mala Buni, the governor of the state and the National Working Committee of the APC to intervene in the interest of the party and the common people in the state.