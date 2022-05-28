The police in Bauchi State on Saturday said one person was killed during a clash between youth at Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Uguwan Kusu in the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that trouble started on Friday when one person alleged to be under the influence of illicit drugs stabbed his friend to death after a disagreement.

The incident sparked a clash that left many residents injured.

Houses and other properties were razed in the Yelwa area, which is a historical hotbed of violent clashes.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbances emanate following a rivalry amongst the youths of Anguwan Taya, and Yalwan Tsakani.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Wakil, in a statement said “five houses were set ablaze, four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and one was certified dead by a medical doctor”.

He said security operatives comprising tactical teams, Mobile Police Force, Rapid Response Squad and Quick Intervention Unit swiftly responded to the distress and brought the situation under control.

According to him patrols are still ongoing to maintain peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected area as well as the Bauchi metropolis.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP. Umar Mamman Sanda fdc, ps, mnim. has ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly acts to justice,” the spokesperson said.

“The police commissioner appeals to the general public for calm and to go about their lawful business as normalcy had since been restored in the affected area.”

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023