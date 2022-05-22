Yaya-Bauchi, a candidate of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged winner of the party’s primary election for Gombe-Kwami-Funakaye Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Hassan Mohammed, declared Mr Yaya-Bauchi as the winner at the end of the exercise held on Sunday at Malam-Sidi, Headquarters of Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He said Mr Yaya-Bauchi scored 47 votes to defeat two other candidates, Shehu Abubakar and Mohammed Danjuma, who polled 17 and 14 votes, respectively.

The returning officer said one vote was invalid, adding that, “Yaya-Bauchi scored the highest number of votes cast, and hereby returned winner of the primary for Gombe-Kwami-Funakaye Federal Constituency.”

Mr Yaya-Bauchi, who is the incumbent member representing Gombe-Kwami-Funakaye constituency, urged other aspirants to join hands with him to ensure the success of the party in the 2023 general election.

He also thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to carry everybody along.

In their separate remarks, Messrs Abubakar and Danjuma said they were satisfied with the conduct of the exercise as it was free, fair and transparent.

(NAN)