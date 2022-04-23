The Police Command in Yobe has confirmed 10 persons killed and several others wounded in an attack orchestrated by Boko Haram insurgents in Geidam town on Wednesday.

The Spokesman of the Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Damaturu.

Mr Abdulkarim, an assistant superintendent of police, said the insurgents moving on motorcycles also torched the staff quarters of a public school in the area.

“Currently; normalcy has returned and people are going about their normal businesses as security operatives were deployed for patrols and visibility policing to avert future occurrence of the attack,” he said.

Mr Abdulkarim said the command sympathised with the Geidam community over the attack and urged the people to report suspicious movements and persons in their communities to security agencies.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Thursday reported the attack by Boko Haram gunmen on Geidam, a town in Damaturu, the capital city of Yobe State.

Our report had indicated that 12 people were killed in the attack.

Residents had told our reporter that the Boko Haram terrorists attacked a popular bar in the town while also razing the staff quarter of the nearby Government Science and Technical College Geidam.

Other victims of the attack were hospitalised at the Geidam General Hospitals for various injuries.

A security source who asked not to be named because he has no authorization to speak with the press on the matter, said the Boko Haram gunmen arrived on motorcycles at the outskirts of the town and entered the town on foot and went straight to the bar to unleash mayhem on its occupants.

The governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni, recently lifted a ban on the use of motorcycles in some parts of the state. Motorcycles are the preferred means of transportation by Boko Haram terrorists and other insurgents in the state.