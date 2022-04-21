Between 2021 to April 2022, Adamawa State recorded 247 human rights violation cases, according to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Commission said it has resolved 75 per cent of the cases, while 25 per cent are pending.

The abuses reported include child abuse, rape, domestic violence, and unnatural causes.

It also revealed that some of the pending cases have been referred to other institutions and organisations, such as the police, the Ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Army and the Civil Defence Corps, which have the mandate to resolve them.

In a statement, the coordinator of the commission, Grace Mamza, advised Nigerians to respect the rights of one another.

“Sometimes, you as a citizen when your right is violated you can take the bold step of reporting the case to the appropriate authority,’’ she said.

Mrs Mamza said the commission was ready to protect, promote and enforce fundamental human rights when such rights were abused or violated.

Meanwhile, the NHRC has commenced the second round sitting of the Special Investigation Panel on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Calabar.

Tony Ojukwu, NHRC executive secretary, speaking while inaugurating the panel on Monday in Calabar, said the panel had to be constituted following the increase of SGBV in recent times.

According to Mr Ojukwu, the panel was also inaugurated as a result of the reports. The sittings have been held successfully across the country.

In states like Lagos, Ebonyi, and Enugu the meeting ended with deliberation with modifications and improvements through the methodologies of the first round.

He said the panel among other terms of reference would review extant laws and regulations applicable to joint task forces in the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the statistics show that 154 cases were recorded throughout 2021 and also between January and April 18 2022 about 93 cases of rights abuses were recorded in Adamawa.

Mrs Mamza said that “only 30 of the 93 cases are pending, while 63 cases have been handled and resolved.”

She listed some of the major violations during the period under review to include parental neglect, domestic violence, unlawful arrest and detention, entitlement and inheritance.

She called on the public to understand that rights violations are offences and advised them to report cases of such violations to the commission or other authorities.

The coordinator appealed to parents to take responsibility and watch over their children.

She added that “I am appealing to parents to take responsibility, watch and protect their children against any means of violation because we have a lot of vices being reported today due to parents’ neglect.”

She decried the rate of divorce in the society, saying that cases of child custody problems were on the rise “as some women insist on staying with their children for proper care and upbringing, but are being denied by their ex-husbands.”