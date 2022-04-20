The Police in Taraba State on Tuesday night said three people were killed in a bomb blast at a bar in Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the police, Usman Abdullahi, said 19 others sustained injuries during the blast.

He said the injured are being treated at the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, the state capital

The police did not, however, explain how the incident happened, but witnesses said unknown persons threw an explosive device into the bar, locally known as beer parlour, and hurriedly left the scene.

The incidents brought to an abrupt end the local market as many people including traders scampered for safety.

Unofficial sources said at least seven persons died in the blast.

The community hosts a popular cattle market that attracts buyers from, beyond the state every Tuesday.

Taraba in the Northeast region is witnessing an upsurge in criminality with kidnap-for-ransom in the state capital, Jalingo, and attacks by gunmen known as bandits are becoming rampant.

Last week gunmen attacked Maisamari town killing its traditional ruler just days after some bandits raided several villages in Gassol and Karim Lamido’s local government areas in the Northeast region.

Unlike the neighbouring Adamawa, Taraba has been insulated from Boko Haram attacks.