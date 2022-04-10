A Fulani headers association, Kullen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing water points for livestock farmers in tough terrains across the region.

In a statement, KACRAN’s president, Mohammed Khalil, said he was delighted at the commission’s concern for the welfare of livestock in the northeast.

NEDC had built several boreholes along the grazing routes in the region to ease the plight of herders and their animals.

“As a Herder Association that is keenly interested in daily happenings in the country more especially the one that directly affects livestock sector, and severally commend or oppose what will not augur well to the nation’s animal husbandry, wishes to extremely thank and highly appreciate the North East Development Commission for its much-applauded decision in providing water points to the North East livestock Farmers”.

The statement also called on the Nigerian government to increase the funding of the commission to enable it to execute more laudable projects for the common people.

The statement reads in part thus:

“We of KACRAN as the direct beneficiaries of the aforementioned water projects, are on the strong view that, water scarcity is the major problem of animal production in most of the Northern States of the country, which means that the provision of several water points by the Commission will end the unnecessary sufferings our people face for over a hundred years due to either scarcity or lack of portable drinking water, which in some cases force our people to migrate from one place to another in search of it.

“A solution to Herder’s water problem is a solution to most of their problems because no matter how we are in the lean dry period if there is the availability of water for our consumption and that of our animals, our problem is over as per as our pastoral occupation s a concern.

“The Commission’s determination to end the lingering water problem makes us, the Herders and our host communities consider NEDC as a blessing to us because apart from providing water to our people, the Commission is also working assiduously to bring several important social services to our doorsteps.

“Similarly, we want to thank the Federal Government under the able Leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Honourable members of our National Assemblies for creating the Commission to steadily develop the highly devastated Region and passionately appeal to our able and esteemed members to thoroughly assess and fully consider the multiple important responsibilities the Commission is shouldering on its neck, and as a matter of utmost importance fund, it adequately and release the money on time to enable it to perform excellently.

“Our appeal is necessitated because we fully observed that NEDC is playing a vital role towards reducing the problem of insurgency and other social vices by providing timely, much desired necessary assistance to the victims of insurgency as well as empowering and supporting them which are so helpful in building new hope in the minds of the affected victims of the insurgency.

“Thi, therefore,e means that, given the Commission,n all administrative and enough cash backing will enable it to continue moving in the right direction that will drastically reduce the tension in the entire North East sub-region and its neighbours.

“At this juncture, we want to thank Dr Muhammad Alkali the Managing Director of the Commission and Alh Muhammad Jawa Gashua, the Executive Director Admin and Finance and all the workaholic staff of the Commission for their total Commitment and sacrifices toward embarking on various Developmental projects to promote the living standard of the good people of the region and Nigerians by extension.

“In conclusion, on behalf of the Pastoralists of North East Sub-region and that of the entire country, I want to call on the NEDC management to continue with their good work, as we the beneficiaries of the beautiful policies and programs are ready to give them all the support and cooperation desired to enable them to achieve their targets”, the statement reads.