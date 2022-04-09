At least 514 teachers have expressed the willingness to participate in a three-week Nomadic vacation Course (NVC) organised by the Bauchi State government.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Aliyu Tilde, said the volunteer registered to teach within 24 hours of calling for participants on his Facebook page and WhatsApp account.

The course is expected to take place at six centres in four local governments in the state – Azare, Bauchi, Misau, and Toro.

Mr Tilde said the volunteers cut across religious and ethnic divides.

“Think of the number of volunteers that would register if it were in every town or local government headquarters in the state or the nation under a similar program that would mitigate the learning gaps of our children.

“The numbers of volunteers would be in millions,” he added.

“I challenge the World Bank, UNICEF, UNESCO, AfDB, USAID, DFID and other donor agencies as well as our NGOs and concerned individuals to pick up the challenge and try it—the unconventional way, not necessarily NVC. I hope the Bauchi NVC experiment, if successful, will convince us that yes, we can,” he said.

The volunteers are expected to converge at the preferred centres at 10 a.m. on Saturday for a three-day preparatory work. Classes are expected to commence next Tuesday when the nomadic pupils arrive.

Mr Tilde, however, expressed concerns if the nomads will release their children to attend classes.

“My last fear is the nomads themselves. I hope they will not fail Nigerians by failing to send the children in the numbers they earlier pledged.

“This is a job cut for Fulbe cultural organization that has volunteered to serve on the program. They have done a fantastic job so far in mobilizing the communities in the past two months. We just hope the communities will keep their words,” Mr Tilde appealed.

“We need your prayers for the success of the program. But I will not be tired of saying thank you, thank you, thank you, Nigeria,” he added.