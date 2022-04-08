Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has granted approval for the recruitment of 1,000 fresh teachers by the state’s Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

This development was made known by the Chairman of the Teachers’ Service Commission, Naomi Maiguwa, on Friday in the state.

She said the governor’s approval was as a result of his genuine concern over shortage of teachers in public secondary schools across the state.

She said the gesture was part of efforts towards consolidating on the objectives of his declaration of a ‘state of emergency’ on education by the state governor.

“I’m very delighted to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe), moved by the huge shortage of teachers in government schools, has on Wednesday 6th April, 2022 graciously approved the recruitment of 1000 fresh teachers.

“His Excellency equally approved the transfer of 288 staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) who had applied for transfer of service from the board for placement into the State Ministry of Education’s secondary schools and technical colleges,” she added.

“This development is one of the steps the Governor has taken to turn around the fortunes of education in the state. He had earlier in January this year, consented to kick starting the teachers’ recruitment process at the TSC. This approval is a continuation of the process to place qualified teachers in the state’s post basic education schools,” she said.

The TSC chairman noted that this is the first time since the creation of Gombe State that government would be recruiting and deploying as many as 1,288 teachers.

She recounted that the last exercise which was carried out in August 2018 involved only 700 teachers, less than 60 percent of the number involved in the current exercise.

Gombe State is one of the states in the North with the least number of out-of-school children in the North-east.

It is also the third state in the entire northern region with the highest school enrollment for children after Kwara and Kogi States.