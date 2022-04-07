Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed all political appointees and public servants in the state government vying for political offices in the forthcoming coming general elections, to tender their resignation letters.

The directive is contained in a statement issued on his behalf by Mukhtar Gidado, his Special Adviser on Media.

According to him, they are to submit their letters of resignation on or before Friday, April 8.

He explained that the directive was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, which provided that political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices in the 2023 general elections, resign their appointments.

He said the provision stipulated that such political appointees must resign 30 days before the conduct of primary elections in respect of the specific posts they were aspiring for.

The governor also directed commissioners wishing to contest, to hand over their offices to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

“Other political office holders should accordingly, hand-over government property in their possessions to the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi,” he said.

