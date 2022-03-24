Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has said his administration has taken effective measures to maintain the prevailing peace in the state, and also turn it to an epicentre of development despite the insecurity in the north-east region.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the 2022 annual security conference and recognition awards ceremony organised by People’s Security Monitors, where the governor bagged the Security Ambassador of Nigeria (SAN) award.

The event, which took place at the National Merit House in Abuja, had in attendance security top brass, enthusiasts and diplomats.

Mr Yahaya, who chaired the event, said despite being in the midst of the epicentres of insurgency, his administration has tried its best to maintain peaceful coexistence.

“We thank God for helping us as far as the issue of security is concerned. We are in the midst of the north-east, sharing borders with the frontline states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. So, we have tried as much as possible to manage security in Gombe state. We are happy and by the grace of God, we shall try to sustain that,” he said.

Represented by the member representing Akko Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo, the governor acknowledged the support of security agencies in facilitating peace and harmony.

He said despite religious, social, ethnic and other differences that normally cause friction among the people, Gombe State has been able to surmount the challenges with the understanding of its people.

The governor disclosed that the government has adopted a holistic approach by enhancing its internal security architecture.

“In addition to the novel ministry of internal security and ethical orientation which we set up on coming on board in 2019, we have security management committees in place, comprising traditional rulers from the ward, to districts, emirates and chiefdoms, up to the state level.

“Therefore, we share information and manage whatever decision we take, and whenever there is an issue, we nip it in the bud without allowing it to get to an alarming level.”

Mr Yahaya appreciated the People’s Security Monitors (PSM) for recognising the modest efforts of his government in the area of security, assuring of his administration’s readiness to work with the organisation.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of PSM, Ishiaka Mustapha, said the award on Mr Yahaya as Security Ambassador of Nigeria (SAN) was in recognition of his dedication, sacrifice and commitment to the promotion of peace and security in the country.

Gombe State is one of the most peaceful states in the North-east region. It shares boundaries with the insurgency-ridden Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.