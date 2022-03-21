A former Chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Victor Kona, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the governorship ticket of the party in the state for next year’s election.

Mr Bala, the first aspirant in the state to buy the forms, was at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday with some members of his family and the state party chairman, Kefas Agbu.

Speaking to our reporter, Mr Kona said he has what it takes to win the election for PDP in 2023 because of his pedigree, political experience and closeness with the grassroots.

He said he has contributed immensely to the growth of PDP in the state, and expressed confidence that if nominated, he will win the election.

“Having served as the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, I have paid my dues and I am a household name in Taraba State, and I also have lots of goodwill that the party can use to win an election.”

“That’s why I put myself forward to the party, for the nomination to represent the party in the gubernatorial election. I strongly believe that I will have the mandate of the party to flag the party banner in the general election.”

Mr Kona, who is an advocate for the zoning of governorship seats to Taraba North, said the agitation is not championed by PDP but by the entire political stakeholders and the masses in the state.

He said because of this, he believes that PDP would look to the northern zone to pick its candidate, “so that we can be in a good position to win the election.

“As a democratic party, we must imbibe justice, equity, and fairness; that’s what makes us a truly democratic party. I want to strongly believe that our party as a democratic party will consider candidates from the North.”

“And when you look at the North, I am one of the strongest figures, I am the bridge builder within the Senatorial District, even across the state than any other aspirant.”

He said now that he has obtained the forms the next phase is to highlight his vision for the Natures Gift to the Nation state.

Mr Kona and the party chairman also purchased a nomination form for Governor Darius Ishaku to contest for Taraba South Senatorial district election in 2023.