A former governor of Borno State, Kassim Shettima, has complained about the absence of the federal government amenities in some parts of the state.

Mr Shettima spoke when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions in Abuja on Wednesday.

The committee organised a public hearing on bills to establish Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Science in Chibok and Federal Medical Centre, Gwoza.

While speaking in support of the bills, Mr Shettima said the establishment of the two institutions will have a profound impact on the two communities which have witnessed attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Chibok came to limelight after the Boko Haram terrorists abducted over 200 school girls in the community.

The community is yet to get back over 110 girls who are still in captivity.

Mr Shettima, who currently represents Borno Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), complained that the two federal constituencies of Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok and Askira-Uba/Hawul do not have any “federal presence.”

He said that Nigerians have a “moral obligation to make the people (Chibok and Gwoza) have a sense of belonging.”

Mr Shettima argued that “there is an incestuous relationship between economy and ecology that gave rise to the insecurity that has ravaged the northeastern part of Nigeria.

“Gwoza and Chibok are by-words for disaster. Chibok is about the most famous community in Borno State.

“There is a need for federal presence in these two communities of Gwoza and Chibok. They are in the heart of what is called the Sambisa Forest. They do not have any medical facilities,”

The former governor said the establishment of the two institutions will lead to the injection of N3-N4 billion on a quarterly basis into the economy of that region.

Chairman of the Committee, Pascal Obi (APC, Imo), said the hearing was to get input that would help to guide operations in tertiary health institutions in the country.

He stated that the committee is considering 10 bills which are mostly on the establishment of tertiary institutions.

“We have about 10 bills, most of them geared towards establishing new tertiary health institutions in several places. Some are universities of medicine and some teaching hospitals and some federal medical centres. About 10 of them. For today we are going to handle about five. The remaining would be taken care of tomorrow,” he said.

Bills on the establishment of tertiary institutions are pervasive in the National Assembly, despite the lack of adequate resources to cater for existing ones.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how lawmakers see the establishment of institutions as re-election strategy