Gombe State has been rated as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The rating was contained in a report published by Eons Intelligence, a media, strategic intelligence and advisory group, which was released on Thursday.

Eons Intelligence specialises in analysis of crimes, political, economic risk and opportunities in Nigeria.

The report analysed the crime incidences, which include kidnapping, and other heinous crimes that resulted to the death of people for the month of January 2022.

According to the report, Niger State had the highest crimes rate in the country in the month under review with a total of 396 kidnap victims and 26 total death cases, followed by the North-western states of Zamfara and Kaduna.

Despite sharing borders with the insurgency-ridden North-eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, Gombe State maintains a rather peaceful serenity recording zero death and zero kidnapping incidences in January.

The report comes few weeks after Gombe was adjudged as the most peaceful state in the North-east region by the Forum of State Directors of Security ( SDS) after their meeting in the state.

Gombe is currently the number one state in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the state government flagged off the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps, GoSTEC Programme in which no fewer than 2,000 youth across the 11 local government areas will be trained and engaged into various developmental activities including security where they will assist the statutory security outfits in the state.