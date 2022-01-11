The interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mala Buni, on Monday, reacted to a report which highlighted the alleged promises the party made to reconcile two of the leading political figures in Gombe State.

The APC, on Wednesday, announced a breakthrough in its efforts to reconcile the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, and Danjuma Goje, a former governor of the state and a serving senator.

Before their recent agreement to work together, the duo had long been at dagger-drawn over the control of the party structure in the state.

Their discord had snowballed into an incident of violence between their supporters, leading to the death of five persons and many others sustaining different degrees of injuries in November 2021.

A media report claimed that during the reconciliation process, Mr Buni promised to review congresses in Gombe State.

Quoting an unnamed source at the meeting, the newspaper reported that the leaders agreed that the peace pact be implemented in two folds.

It said the first part of the pact urged the two leaders to end their discord while the second was that the state congress where Mr Goje’s allies were edged out, “should be realigned to accommodate the supporters of the former governor.”

In his reaction to the report, Mr Buni said he never at any point during his reconciliatory moves promised to review the outcome of the controversial Gombe APC congress.

“The report is a baseless speculation and a figment of the author’s imagination that does not reflect in any way the position of the party.

“It is pertinent to note that, we have gone a long way in reconciling the two prominent members of the party in person of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe state Alh. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his brother, Sen. Muhammadu Danjuma Goje.

“We condemn in strong terms any action deliberately concocted to sabotage the new peace and true reconciliation among these critical stakeholders of the party,” Mr Buni said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed.

Mr Buni, who is the Yobe State governor, however, urged supporters of Messrs Inuwa and Goje to ensure peace among the members of the party.