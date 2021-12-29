The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has dismissed the purported report that his hometown, Garha, and other surrounding villages in Adamawa State were attacked by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

Mr Mustapha made the reaction in an interview with journalists shortly after the Hong Secondary School Old Boys Association meeting held in Hong, the headquarters of Hong local government area (LGA) on Wednesday.

Mr Mustapha, who expressed dismay over the report, said that there was nothing similar to that.

“There was nothing like that (attack on my hometown). It is just some people’s mischievous imagination.

“I was in my hometown attending weddings when my attention was drawn to a report by some mischievous persons.

“There was a consistent marriage ceremony in my village even before and after Christmas.

“I didn’t only go to my village, I went to several neighbouring villages where people were getting married and rejoicing,” Mr Mustapha said.

He said the report was out to portray the government in a bad light.

“Why associating the report with the village of SGF?

“If there’s general insecurity, there’s general insecurity and SGF village will not be spared from the insecurity,” he said.

He said the government is doing what it can to ensure that insurgency, banditry and other insecurity challenges are curtailed and brought to order.

On the meeting of the old boys, he expressed happiness for gathering with his classmates from the 1970 set.

He said the association has made a modest attempt to transform the school by renovating many structures, and providing water supply in the school.

(NAN)