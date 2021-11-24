The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Yobe State has rejected the plan by the state government to deduct 10 per cent of the salaries of workers as a contribution to an education recovery fund.

The state government had on Monday said it will be deducting 10 per cent of workers salaries to inject into the Education Recovery Fund, which it plans to launch on December 4.

But at an emergency congress meeting on Tuesday, the state chapter of the NLC rejected the proposal, saying it would however consent to a 2.5 per cent deduction for all cadres of workers in the state.

“On the issue of 10 per cent deduction, council has unanimously rejected the deduction and agreed that if the deduction will be used judiciously, and to include the NLC to be part of the implementation committee, 2.5 per cent is finally agreed, and to be deducted in the month of December, 2021”, part of the communique issued read.

According to the communique, which was signed by the Acting Secretary of the NLC, Gana Adam, the meeting, which had two agendas, also discussed the Federal Mortgage Loan.

On that, it resolved that, “all forms distributed by the bank manager be returned to him pending an amicable resolution with the NLC.”