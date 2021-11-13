A brigadier general, Dzarma Zirkusu, and three other officers of the Nigerian Army have been killed in an encounter with terrorists in Borno State.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the incident occurred in Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state.

The statement also said troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI succeeded in neutralising several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the process.

The sad development comes amidst fresh attacks by terrorists in the North-east region.

The army recently said it had recorded many successes against the dreaded terrorists. This includes the massive defection of Boko Haram terrorists.

At the time the statement was released, the army said its air components had inflicted heavy equipment and human casualties on the terrorists.

Read the army’s full statement below.

OPERATION HADIN KAI:TROOPS NEUTRALIZE SEVERAL ISWAP TERRORISTS DESTROY, EQUIPMENT IN ASKIRA UBA ENCOUNTER

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. In the fierce encounter which is still raging as of the time of filing this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have deployed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location. The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes. He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

13 November 2021