The Bauchi State executive council has approved the 2022 proposed budget, after hours of deliberations by the council, chaired by the governor, Bala Mohammed.

The commissioner for finance, Aminu Hammayo, who briefed the press on the outcome of the council’s deliberations in Bauchi, on Friday, said that the budget would soon be presented to the state House of Assembly for its approval.

Mr Hammayo said in preparing the proposed budget, the government adopted some strong measures to curtail some non-critical expenditures, adding, “We deliberately did this as part of our efforts to tackle borrowing.”

“Suggestions for improvement on what we presented was received and the most important thing is that external and internal grants were also considered in the expenditure proposals,” he said.

He explained that the focus of the present administration was on critical areas in the social sector comprising health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment.

Mr Mohammed had earlier, at the commencement of the meeting, said the 2022 proposed budget had captured ongoing and abandoned projects.

“We have captured all the abandoned projects of the previous administration to ensure completion and utilization,” he said.

According to him the proposed budget was also a ‘budget of consolidation’ on the administration’s projects aimed at repositioning the state.

“Under our Bauchi renewal programme most of our projects had either been completed or have reached 50 per cent completion stage.

“Our projects have cut across works, housing, transport, education, agriculture and the health sectors”, Mr Mohammed said.

He noted that his administration was always guided by global best practices as against where the capital allocation used to be higher than the normal monthly allocation.

“I appreciate the council members for their sacrifice which enabled us to change the narratives, by trying to leave legacies and landmarks of achievements after our tenure of office,” he added.

Mr Mohammed also said that the proposed budget had also factored in the autonomy of the judiciary and the legislative arms of government, to enable them to be financially independent.

(NAN)