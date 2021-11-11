Gov Mala Buni of Yobe on Thursday presented N164 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2022 financial year to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the proposed appropriation tagged: “Budget of Continuity Empowerment and Accelerated Development,” Mr Buni said that it indicated 17.3 per cent increase over the N108 billion 2021 budget.

Mr Buni disclosed that the budget comprised of N91.4 billion recurrent expenditure and N72.6 billion capital expenditure.

He said that N56.9 billion representing 34.7 per cent has been earmarked for governance including the Government House, House of Assembly, Office of the SSG, office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Information, State and Local Government Auditor General’s Offices, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Planning, among others.

He said the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transportation was earmarked N29.8 billion representing 18.2 per cent while N28.7 billion allocated to education representing 17.5 per cent of the budget size.

Reviewing the 2021 budget performance, Mr Buni said from Jan. 1 to Nov. 5, 2021, the actual revenue receipts from the Federation Account Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other sources stood at over N108 billion, representing 77.23 per cent of the budget.

“For the recurrent expenditure, the sum of N54,446,997,978 was expended out of the approved N71,854,211,767 representing 75 per cent success.

“The sum of N68,020,288,009 was earmarked for capital expenditure out of which N38,168,811,364 was spent, marking 56.11 per cent success.

“It is pertinent to note that in spite of the global economic meltdown, the overall performance of the 2021 budget, therefore, stood at N92,615,809,342, indicating 66.21 per cent success.

“The rate of the performance is expected to further increase before the fiscal year elapses,” he said.

The speaker, Lawal Mirwa, commended the governor for the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the 2021 budget.

He assured that the House would ensure speedy passage of budget before the end of the year.

(NAN)