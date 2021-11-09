Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has accused a former governor of the state and serving senator, Danjuma Goje, of causing mayhem in the state.

The governor stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists after his visit to the president.

Mr Yahaya’s comment comes a few days after his loyalists and those of the senator clashed which led to the death of five persons.

The senator had since accused the governor of being behind the attack while the state chapter of the APC urged the senator to apologise or risk being suspended from the party.

‘Situation now normal’

Addressing the journalists, Mr Yahaya said the security situation in the state is now back to normal, following the incident.

He said the people of the state “had resisted the antics of the senator” whom before now was his ally.

“The security situation in my state is calm now and people are going about their normal activities. The issue we had before now was caused by a former governor of the State, Danjuma Goje, a serving senator, who you all know. He tried causing mayhem, and the people resisted that but as a result of the skirmish that ensued, lives were lost and some people’s properties were destroyed.

“That is what we as a government are kicking against. Everybody knows he was the one that brought the killer thugs known as Kalare in Gombe but as the governor of the state, I will not tolerate Kalare and whoever is involved in Kalare activities, no matter how highly placed, we will stop him and we will end Kalare by the grace of God,” he said.

On Mr Goje’s accusation that some officials of Gombe State Government are threatening his life, a matter he had since reported to the Inspector General of Police, the governor said investigation will reveal the truth.

“The authorities concerned will find out the truth since he has reported so that the matter would be investigated. Let’s wait for the outcome of the investigation but whoever knows the history of Gombe knows who Goje is and they know who Inuwa (the current governor) is. People know the difference between us,” he said.

“If someone is in his right senses and can carefully listen to the people, he will do the right thing. What he wants to do now is to continue with his old way of doing things while I and my government will not tolerate that at all and that is what led to the current problem. He is an elder; he should be the one cautioning anyone trying to ferment trouble not instigating it because of his selfish reasons.

“I will try my best because he is insisting on having his way and I am doing the same but there is God who knows everything and the society itself can judge but God is with the one who says the truth and does the right thing.”

When asked whether their fight had to do with his re-election bid in 2023, the governor said “only God knows if both he and Goje would be alive in 2023”.

“Well, what you need to know is that only God knows tomorrow. Both I and Goje don’t know if we will see the year 2023. My major aim is to stand firm and fulfil the pledges I made to the people in line with my oath of office as well as bring about development in our state, with peace and tranquillity prevailing because without peace, there wouldn’t be development,” he said.

Mr Yahaya debunked claims by Mr Goje that he has hijacked the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State.

“Well, the party has its principles and that’s what obtains in every party and that of Gombe cannot be different. As a party, during our convention, we agreed to use consensus and Goje himself told the party members that he trusts me; that I will do the right thing peacefully and I have been doing my best for our party but for him to later call me aside and say we should only do what he says. That is what I will not do and will not tolerate,” he said.

The governor, who thanked security agents in Gombe for working so hard to sustain peace in all parts of the state, also said “security is being fortified within and around all schools in the state to avoid any unpleasant situation”.