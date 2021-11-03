At least two police officers and a soldier have died in a battle with suspected ISWAP terrorists in Malamfatori in Borno State.

Malamfatori, located in the Sahara fringes of the state and lacking access roads, is one of the locations in Borno that have been deserted due to the activities of the insurgents.

Governor Babagana Zulum has just recently visited the town to officially receive refugees and return them to their liberated ancestral communities.

The governor had to fly into the town while some members of his entourage made nearly a dozen hours detour into parts of Niger Republic before getting to the town.

Malamfatori is said to be the headquarters of Boko Haram Shura Council, hence it is considered the strongest base of Boko Haram.

Sources said the ‘general area’ is under the control of ISWAP.

On Wednesday afternoon, the insurgents attempted to infiltrate the community.

“During a fierce shootout today in Malamfatori town, we lost three personnel – two police officers and a soldier,” a military source told Premium Times.

