The Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, has called for the promotion of the organic agriculture system for better health benefits and environment in the state.

Ezekiel Igboji, the state coordinator of the association, made the call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Mr Igboji said the awareness on organic agriculture was low and at its infancy in the state, saying that its practice could save lives and the environment, if integrity and standards were applied.

He described organic as food produced by methods complying with the standards of organic farming, saying that the term organic was used only when it comes to the certification of a product.

The coordinator said the association would partner the media and export promotion council to drive the practice in the state, disclosing that it planned to train extension agents of the ministry of agriculture and farmer associations on organic agriculture principles, practices and entrepreneurship.

The training and practice were criteria for exports once a product passed through the processes and were certified, Mr Igboji said.

“Farmer groups, cooperatives, through the state agriculture development programme at the rural level will be sensitised. Many claim to be organic farmers, but do not follow organic standards.

“Integrity is a challenge in regular businesses and we want to bridge the gap,” he said.

(NAN)