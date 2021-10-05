ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on Monday, appealed to humanitarian and development organisations executing projects in the state, to patronise indigenous construction companies to ensure quality work.

Mr Buni, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, made the plea when he received in audience the Country Director, Qatar Charity Organisation, Hamda El-Sayyid.

He said local contractors are familiar with the terrain, compared to their foreign counterparts who, in some cases, were scared of going to project sites in the hinterland.

“To avoid having your projects abandoned and scattered across the state, you should please give preference to the local contractors to ensure completion of the projects for the benefit of the communities.

“The added advantage is that there will be a trickle-down effect of the resources injected into the projects.

“This will contribute to economic recovery, empowerment of the local contractors and communities who are also victims of insurgency,” he said.

The governor commended the organisation for complementing government efforts towards the resettlement, rehabilitation and recovery of displaced communities in the state.

“The government and people of Yobe State appreciate the Qatar Organisation for supporting our post insurgency stabilisation programme,” he said.

Mr Buni said the organisation’s support was critical as the government alone cannot solve the myriad of infrastructural challenges created by a decade-long insurgency.

The governor assured the organisation of his administration’s support and cooperation to execute its projects effectively.

In his remarks, Mr El-Sayyid said the organisation was executing over 400 projects across the state.

He listed the projects to include construction of schools, hospitals, mosques and boreholes, adding that the projects were aimed at providing succour to the people.

According to Mr El-Sayyid, the organisation has also profiled over 130 orphans for support in the state.

(NAN)