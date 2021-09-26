ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State have decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decampees include a former deputy governor, John Yoriyo; a former gubernatorial aspirant, Abdulkadir Saleh; a former member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Abubakar, and some party officials at various wards and local governments.

The Gombe State PDP Chairman, M. A. Kwaskebe, a retired major general, received the decampees Saturday in Gombe on behalf of the party leader and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, at the state’s PDP secretariat.

The chairman said the decampees came at the right time when Nigerians were joining forces to oust President Buhari and Governor Inuwa Yahaya from seats of power.

He said all of the decampees now have equal membership in the party irrespective of when they joined, and promised that their loyalty would be rewarded if they contribute to the success of the party in the 2023 election.

“We are glad to receive those that left the party, thinking that the PDP had collapsed. They are now coming back home,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, a two-term deputy governor in the state, Mr Yoriyo, and Abdulkadir Saleh, who spoke on behalf of the decampees from Gombe South and Gombe North Senatorial Districts respectively, decried the ruling party’s resort to “lies and propaganda” to cover what they called its ineptitude and lack of focused leadership.

Mr Yoriyo said, “It is obvious that the APC has failed in Nigeria, especially in the area of security”, adding that the PDP remained the best political party in Nigeria when compared to what is obtainable in the APC.

He added that, “I was in the APC and I have seen everything that is happening, nothing encouraging. PDP is the best place to be. There was nothing like democracy under APC in Gombe State. Nobody knows what is happening; we were ignorant; we are just being ruled.”

Mr Saleh also accused the APC government of failure to live up to its election promises. He said the ruling party’s “unwise policies that inflict hardship” on the citizens is a main reason for leaving the APC for PDP.

He promised to work assiduously to ensure the PDP bounces back to power in the state and federal level.

In his remarks, a former lawmaker representing Balanga/Billiri federal constituency, Ali Isa, expressed optimism that all elections in the state would be won by the party. He said the state’s electorate had gotten disenchanted by the APC’s poor performance in the state.