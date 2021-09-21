ADVERTISEMENT

A bill to establish establish the Federal Medical Centre Deba, Gombe State scaled second reading at the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to establish a medical centre that will provide facilities for diagnosis, preventive, curative and rehabilitative service in medical treatment as well as provide medical training.

The bill, when passed, will however require over N1 billion be set up.

The passage of the bill was sequel to a debate on its objectives, led by the sponsor, Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central).

In his presentation, Mr Goje said the legislation is in response to the cries of his constituents, women and children who are in dire need of well-equipped healthcare centers.

The move to establish the FMC is informed by the need to bridge the existing gap between primary, secondary healthcare and tertiary healthcare delivery in Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole, he said.

“The factors include accessibility to medical facilities, affordability of Medicare, as well as inadequate medical personnel at primary and secondary healthcare levels.

“Communicable diseases have continued to ravage many Nigerian communities due to the distance between the communities and tertiary healthcare institutions. Patients cannot access specialist hospitals where their ailments can be properly diagnosed and adequate treatment given.

“This unfortunate situation has also compounded the challenge of maternal and infant mortality. Densely populated urban and rural communities are worst hit. Their poor economic situation makes resort to patronizing private hospitals near impossible,” he said.

The lawmaker further said there is no FMC in the state after the former one was upgraded to a Teaching Hospital hence the need to expedite passage of the bill “to alleviate the sufferings of Gombe people.”

ALSO READ: Senate passes bill to establish national emergency number

“The Federal Medical Centre, like its counterparts around the world, is envisioned as a multidisciplinary space for treatment, research, harnessing science and developing innovative means of tackling the numerous health challenges bedeviling the nation.”

More details

The proposed FMC when passed, will run an effective and cost effective medical services to Nigerians. It will also review and update medical findings and research from time to time.

The proposed FMC, Deba, seeks to provide services in specialised areas like Neuro-surgery, Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Radiotherapy, Ear Nose and Throat Treatment (ENT), Gynecology, Psychiatry, Nuclear Medicine and other fields of Medicine that may be required by Nigerians.

A compendium of the proposed medical centre seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows about N1 billion (1,126,529,588) required for its establishment.

Total Personnel Cost is put at N737.6 million, Overhead Cost at N111.1 million, Capital Expenditure at N278 million and Recurrent Expenditure at N849 million.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Secondary and Tertiary Health for further legislative work to report back in four weeks.