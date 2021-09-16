ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Yahuza Adamu as the new Head of Civil Service (HOS), and 22 permanent secretaries to rejig his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Mr Adamu as the state HOS is sequel to the retirement from active service of his predecessor, Aliyu Jibo, after serving for the mandatory 35 years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the media adviser to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, on Thursday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect.

Mr Adamu, a graduate of economics from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and a master degree holder in Agricultural Economics from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, was charged with repositioning and rejuvenating the civil service.

The statement said the governor has also approved the appointment and elevation of 22 directors to the position of permanent secretaries.

He said their appointments were based on merit, adding that all of them went through “competency tests as part of the government’s effort to determine their capability and trustworthiness.”

The governor charged the appointees to discharge their duties with commitment, dedication and fear of God, stressing that the government will continue to reward merit and sanction indolence and laxity.

NAN recalls that Governor Mohammed recently appointed 22 commissioners, secretary to the state government and his chief of staff, following the dissolution of the state executive council in June 2021.

The dissolution and reconstitution of the state executive council and topmost civil service are designed to improve service delivery.

(NAN)