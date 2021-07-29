ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed the death of six persons in a fatal motor accident that occurred in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the accident on Thursday in Bauchi, said eight others sustained injuries in the fatal crash.

He said the accident, which occurred on Thursday along Darazo-Gombe road, involved a Volkswagen commercial bus with the registration number KTG 950 ZZ and a Peugeot 406 car with number plate AKK 53 CB.

The sector commander said the accident involved 18 passengers, adding that four of the victims were unscathed.

Mr Abdullahi simply identified the driver of the bus as Ahmad Umar, noting that his National Driver’s Licence with number IMT08976AA32 was retrieved from the scene of the crash.

“The total number of the people who lost their lives are six comprising five males and one female while the total number of those injured are eight including five males and three females.

“The probable cause of the accident is speed violation,” he said.

MrAbdullahi further disclosed that the corpses and those injured had been referred to the General Hospital, Darazo for confirmation and medical attention.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to drive with care and observe traffic rules, stressing that the Corps would not relent in sensitising road users on the dangers of reckless driving.