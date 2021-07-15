ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a motion to declare Bauchi State an oil-producing state.

A member from Bauchi State, Yakubu Abdullahi, moved the motion for the federal government to declare the state an oil producer and extend the 13 per cent derivation to it.

Mr Abdullahi argued that “oil exploration in Bauchi State commenced in 2018 and up till today it is still ongoing but no official report on whether the exercise is a success or not.”

He added, “In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari flags off the Spud-In of Kolmani River II well Drilling in Bauchi State and directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to extend its exploration to six basins in the Country.

“Any community from whose location oil is discovered and or produced is entitled to several extra revenues which is special attention for the sake of its environment, infrastructure and health impact.”

Mr Abdulllahi prayed that the House should mandate the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to invite the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to give comprehensive representation on the level of work in the oil exploration currently undertaken in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State and the successes recorded.

The motion was not debated, but when it was put to vote by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the “nays” had it.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who appeared not to be sure, put the motion to question again and there was a loud “nay.”

The motion was put to vote for the a third time and again, the chorus of “nays” was very loud.