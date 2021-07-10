ADVERTISEMENT

Houses, farm crops and animals estimated at several millions of naira were lost to a flood on Saturday after an early morning downpour in Abuja Phase 2 and Nukkai areas of Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the flood submerged more than 20 houses in the two communities.

When PREMIUM TIMES‘ correspondent visited the areas, he observed residents struggling to recover what they could from their submerged houses.

One of the residents, Sunday Aliyu, said the disaster affected his whole community.

He said food items stored in houses were washed away by the flood.

Mr Aliyu called on the state government to rescue the community from the perennial menace of flooding.

He also called on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), corporate organisations and individuals to assist the victims with relief materials to cushion their pains.