The Jigawa State High Court in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area sentenced a 65-year-old man, Sabiu Suleiman, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sodomy.

The judge, Musa Ubale, on Monday convicted Mr Suleiman of sodomising a 15-year-old boy in Kiyawa town of Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The judge held that the prosecution proved its case against the convict after hearing the evidence of four prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses.

Mr Suleiman was accordingly convicted under Section 284 of the Penal Code (Miscellaneous Amendments) Law No. 9, 2014.

The spokesperson of the state Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, in a statement, said that the punishment would serve as deterrence to other potential offenders.

In a related development, the Court of Appeal confirmed the life sentence passed on a man convicted of armed robbery.

Ms Baba-Santali said “the Court of Appeal, Kano Division had on the 18th June, delivered judgment in the case of Samaila Bello vs State Appeal No: CA/K/637/C/18. with Charge No JDU/1c/2010 where the Court affirmed life sentence on one Sama’ila Bello for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy and armed robbery.

“The Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Hussein A. Mukhtar, PJCA, has dismissed the appeal of the appellant and affirm the judgment of the High Court of Jigawa State which convicted and sentenced the appellant to life imprisonment for contravening the provision of section 97 and 298 of the penal code laws of Jigawa State,” the spokesperson said.