Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Aminu Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.

He replaces Mr Ladan Salihu, sacked on June 9, alongside the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners and other political appointees.

Mr Salihu was the Commissioner for Information before the governor appointed him as chief of staff.

His appointments were despite his being serially accused of fraud in his previous public service roles and being fired as the director general of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in 2016.

The appointment of the new chief of staff was contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, on Monday in Bauchi.

Mr Gamawa holds a Master’s and Doctorate Degree in Law from Harvard Law School at Harvard University, USA; Mr Gidado, the governor’s media aide, said in a statement.

From Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the new appointee is a legal practitioner, teacher, policy expert and public servant. He has worked across a wide range of organisations, government agencies, educational institutions and non– profitable entities.

“In 2019 Dr Gamawa was appointed as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Bauchi State. He was also the State Focal Person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020,

“Also, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among other responsibilities.

“While at Harvard he was the Coordinator of Harvard Law School Graduate Forum (2011-2014) and a teaching fellow. He presented many academic and professional papers at local and international conferences. Dr Gamawa was in the year 2020 awarded with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award.

“Until his appointment, he was the immediate past Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Bauchi State, the statement said.

The appointment takes immediate effect, the statement added.