The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked all his commissioners.

According to a Wednesday statement by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, Mr Mohammed approved the immediate dissolution of the “State Executive Council and other political appointees that include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special Advisers,” except four named ones.

No reason was given for the sack with the governor asking the sacked commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their ministries.

Mr Mohammed, a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, PDP, thanked the dismissed officials for “their meritorious service to the state.”

Mr Mohammed was being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for allegedly stealing public funds while in office as Abuja minister. His prosecution was stopped after he assumed office as governor in 2019 because all state governors enjoy immunity from prosecution while in office.